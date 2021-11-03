Karela FC partners Ghana Gas to hold cleanup exercise

Ghana Premier League (GPL) side Karela United Football Club, has partnered with Ghana Gas to hold a major clean-up exercise as part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) to promote a clean environment.

The exercise was held on Tuesday, November 3, in a bid to rid some selected social amenities and principal streets within the Aiyinase community of filth.

The clean-up exercise drew participation from management members, playing body as well as the supporter’s union teaming up to clean the Aiyinase Health Center, the Central Market, and their environs.

The initiative is part of management’s vision to promote healthy living among its catchment area and inculcate a sense of communal spirit in the team.

Mr. Stephen Donkor, the Senior Manager, Community Relations & CSR for Ghana Gas lauded Karela for the initiative and urged the club to make it a constant feature on its seasonal calendar.

He said, “though the initiative was mooted by Karela United, we realized that it’s a cause we needed to support hence putting together resources to come out here and support the exercise”.

He hoped that the initiative would not be a flash in the pan and that they were ready to assist future events that involve not only amenities within the Aiyinase community where the club is based but other social facilities in neighbouring communities.

Mr. Donkor presented some items to both Karela United and the Aiyinase Health Center.

Karela United FC drew 1-1 with Aduana Stars in match-day 1 of the GPL and will meet Ashanti Gold SC in Matchday 2 of the 2021/2022 football season.