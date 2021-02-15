Karela United is back at the top of the league table after beating Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 in the 14th-week league game at Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

Umar Bashiru and Diawusie Taylor scored both goals in the first half to give Karela United FC a 2-1 win against Ebusua Dwarfs.

The win is the first away victory for the league leaders having lost their last game against Asante Kotoko,

Karela United captain, Umar Bashiru who missed the game against Kotoko due to suspension returned to the side and netted the opener in the 23rd minute after connecting a pass from Diawusie Taylor.

Nasco Premier League player of the month for January, Taylor extended the lead in the 45th minute with a beautiful finish.

Dwarfs had a consolation goal in the 83rd minute through Benjamin Acquah.

Karela United is now on top of the table with 25 points while Ebusua Dwarfs drop to 9th with 19 points.