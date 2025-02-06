Karen Baaba Sam on the Run as Court Orders Go Unheeded

In a brazen act of defiance, Karen Baaba Sam remains at large, disregarding a court order issued nearly a month ago that directed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Social Welfare, and other state agencies to retrieve a minor unlawfully kept in her custody.

Despite the weight of the law against her, Baaba Sam has neither presented herself to the police nor appeared before the court, effectively depriving the child of her right to education as the school term commenced on January 9, 2025.

The Juvenile Court in Accra had mandated four key institutions—the Ghana Immigration Service, DOVVSU, CID, and Social Welfare—to ensure the minor’s safe return and prevent Baaba Sam from fleeing the country with the child.

This directive stemmed from a ruling that granted temporary custody of the child to the father, Mr. Kwadwo Adjei, while allowing Baaba Sam structured reasonable access. However, what began as a brief holiday visit turned into a blatant disregard for judicial authority when she failed to return the child at the agreed time.

In a renewed bid for enforcement, Justice Ali Baba Abature of the High Court, General Jurisdiction 7, issued a fresh order on January 20, 2025, compelling Baaba Sam to immediately surrender the child to the father. Yet, she continues to elude authorities, leaving both the judiciary and law enforcement grappling with her persistent noncompliance.

As the search intensifies, the public is urged to provide any information that may assist in upholding the court’s directive and safeguarding the welfare of the child.