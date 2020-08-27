Abdul Karim Zito Head Coach of the national male U-20 team, the Black Satellites has invited 70 players to start preparing for the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B qualifiers billed for Togo, later this year.

The first set of invited players are expected to report to camp on Friday, August 28, at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram.

The second batch of players are expected to be in camp in the first week of September as Coach Zito and his assistant, Evans Augustine Adotey continue the pre-selection exercise.

The invited players have been divided into two groups (70 players in each group) to ensure that all players identified for the pre-selection process undergo the mandatory COVID-19 testing which would be conducted twice at the GFA Technical Centre in Prampram.

Per the requisite measures, players, technical staff and essential service providers would be tested upon arrival in camp.

Players, technical staff and all essential service providers are advised to report to the GFA Technical Centre on Friday at 12:00 noon prompt.

Herein the squad: Goalkeepers; Danlad Ibrahim (Berekum Chelsea), David Kudjoe (Action Boys), Clinton Quaye (FC Mamoobi), William E. Essu (Vision FC), Sadiq Mohammed (Amidaus Professionals).

Right backs: Kingsley Owusu (Dreams FC), Mamudu Kamaradin (Ashgold SC), Mohammed A. Samad (WAFA), Ebenezer Adade (Cheetah FC), Richmond Darko (Tema Youth)

Left backs: Fatawu Suleman (Medeama SC), Joseph Addo Tetteh (Mighty Jets), Daniel Egyin (Hasaacas), Richard Adjei (Accra City Stars)

Center backs: Kobina Amoah (SC Golden Kick), William D. Afawubo, Nathaniel Adjei (Danbort FC), Frank Assinki (Inter Allies), Umar Mohammed (Rising Stars), Ali Mohammed (Vision FC) Uzair Alhassan (Utrecht FC), Yaro Bawa (Tano Bofoakwa), Moses Bawa Salifu (Tanga FC), Philip Ofori (Tema Youth), Edmund Mensah (Ebusua Dwarfs)

Defensive midfielders: Ransford Koufie (King Faisal), Seth Kwadwo (Deportivo FC), Samuel MacCarthy (Eleven Wonders), Daniel Antwi (Awudu Issaka Academy), Eugene A. Frimpong (African Talents), Issah Hudu (BA United)

Offensive midfielders; Joshua Anim (Attram De Visser), Simon Appiah Asamoah (Legon Cities) Teye Mensah (Rences FC), Emmanuel Essiam (Berekum Chelsea), Patrick Mensah (Heart of Lions), Suleman Mohammed (Dreams FC), Louis Ofori (Eleven Wonders), Ibrahim Mohammed (Benab FC), Paul Narh (African Child FC), Frank Boateng (Prestige FC), Dramani Awuah (Nkoranza Warriors), Godfred Adotey (Kumasi Desire FC)

Wing backs: Emmanuel Boakye (Ebony FC), Sam Agbenyegah (Heart of Lions), Ayara Sadat (Heart of Lions), David Onu (Emmanuel FC), Kingsley Gyamfi (Rising Stars), Jeffrey A. Yeboah (Rences FC), Razak Yussif (Great Olympics), Joseph Amoah (Accra Lions), Matthew Cudjoe (Asante Kotoko), Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak), Michael Donkor (Great Olympics), Nana Kofi Babil (Medeama)

Auxilliary attackers: Mubarak Alhassan (Liberty Professionals), Salim Yusif Giabo (Vision FC), Kwabena K. Dannful (Ebusua Dwarfs)

Attackers: Shaibu Taufiq (Mighty Jets), Felix Doku Narh (Uncle ‘T’ United), Christian Boateng (Cheetah FC), Prince K. Adu (Bechem United), Mustapha Zakariah (Great Olympics), Sampson Agyapong (WAFA), Precious Boah (Still Believe FC), Umar Mohammed (Mighty Jets), Iddrisu A.