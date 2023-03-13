Karl Tuffour joins campaign to revive Athletics in Ghana

Ace sports presenter, Karl Tuffour has joined the crusade to press on sports authorities in Ghana to revive Track and Field.

Karl the Truth as he is known was one of the few journalists who had one on one interviews with Jamaican athlete, Asafa Powell, a world record breaker in 100 meters and he was impressed as well as appreciated the rewards in running to fame.

Tuffour was at his alma mata, Achimota Basic School to support Asafa Powell inspire the kids and was present at the farewell dinner organized by Francis Boateng, Chairman of Mobility Technologies.

According to him, many young people have been deprived of the opportunity to nurture their talent in running, jumping and throwing because the facilities are not there.

He commended the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah for spearheading the significant visit of Asafa with his wife Alyshia and hoped that the reasons for the trip would be achieved.

Karl who is keen Athletics enthusiast lamented that the whole beautiful capital of Ghana had no Athletics facility.

He was one of the journalists who covered the World Athletics Championship in Oregon and he is very sure and confident that Ghanaians can rob shoulders with the best in the world if they are given the chance.

Ghana only standard running tracks can be found at Tamale, Cape Coast and Kumasi. The Essipong stadium at Sekondi also has tracks but the whole facility is not in the best shape due to lack of maintenance.

The Kaneshie (Azumah Nelson) Sports Complex in Accra which was supposed to be renovated as one of ten resource centers for the youth is an eyesore.

With Ghana given the nod to host the 13th African Games dubbed “Accra 2023,” the University of Ghana field is being put in shape, and that could be the only standard running track in the capital, however how many people will be able to go and run there.

He suggested that every secondary school and university should have a field where the students can have fun and have the feeling of running to fame.