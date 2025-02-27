Karpowership Denies Role in Ghana’s Power Outages Amid Debt Negotiations with Government

Karpowership Ghana has firmly rejected allegations linking its operations to recent electricity shortages, asserting that its floating power plants are running at maximum capacity to support the national grid.

The company, responsible for supplying roughly 450 megawatts—equivalent to 10% of Ghana’s total power generation—insists its infrastructure remains fully operational despite mounting unpaid bills from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), now exceeding $370 million.

In a statement addressing public concerns, Sandra Amarquaye, Corporate Communications Manager at Karpowership Ghana, clarified that the company has consistently met its contractual obligations. “Our plants are functioning without disruption, and we remain committed to delivering reliable energy to Ghana,” Amarquaye said. She acknowledged the government’s financial challenges but stressed the need for resolution, adding, “We are actively engaged in constructive dialogue to reach a sustainable agreement that benefits all parties.”

The debt crisis underscores broader tensions in Ghana’s energy sector, where delayed payments to independent power producers have strained relationships and raised fears of operational cutbacks. Karpowership, which operates three offshore power barges, has become a pivotal player in stabilizing Ghana’s grid since 2015, particularly during recurring droughts that cripple hydroelectric output.

While the government has yet to disclose a timeline for settling the arrears, analysts warn that prolonged delays could jeopardize future investments in Ghana’s energy infrastructure. Karpowership’s flexibility—including deferred payments and renegotiated terms during the COVID-19 pandemic—has so far averted drastic measures. However, the company’s patience appears tested as arrears approach the $400 million mark.

Ghana’s power outages, locally dubbed “dumsor,” have resurged in recent months, with critics blaming aging infrastructure, fuel shortages, and financial mismanagement. Karpowership’s denial shifts focus to systemic issues plaguing the sector, including ECG’s revenue collection gaps and legacy debts exceeding $1.6 billion. Energy experts argue that resolving the impasse with Karpowership is critical to preventing further instability, as the company’s 450 MW contribution remains irreplaceable in the short term.

As negotiations continue, stakeholders urge transparency to rebuild public trust. “This isn’t just about debts—it’s about ensuring Ghana’s homes and businesses keep the lights on,” said energy economist Kwame Jantuah. “Collaboration, not blame, will solve this crisis.”