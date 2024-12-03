KAS Launches Campaign to Encourage Youth Voting in Elections

The Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) Ghana has launched a campaign urging the youth to exercise their democratic rights in the December 7 general elections.

The campaign, dubbed “Participate Ghana! Youth Voice, Vote Ghana”, was organized in partnership with the Students’ Representative Councils of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), the University of Ghana (representing the Political Science Department, Department of Information Studies, and Department for the Study of Religion), and some students from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The event, which started at the Accra Mall and ended at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, saw enthusiastic youth engaging with the public, distributing flyers, and raising awareness about the upcoming elections.

Addressing participants, Anna Lena Sabroso-Wasserfall, the Country Representative of KAS, emphasized the importance of youth participation in the democratic process, particularly for first-time voters. She stated:

“Your participation in today’s engagement is a powerful reminder of the vital role young people play in shaping Ghana’s future. You have conveyed a critical message today—that in a democracy, your voice matters, and your vote is its most powerful expression.

“When you vote, you choose leaders who represent your vision for Ghana’s future—leaders who will champion the causes that matter most to you.

Ghana’s democracy is one of the strongest in Africa, a beacon of hope and stability. Yet, this strength depends on your participation.

Without the engagement of young people, democracy loses its vibrancy. Your involvement is not just desirable—it is essential.

“Today’s engagement and voting are just one step. Democracy is a daily effort, and there are countless ways you can contribute to its growth beyond elections.”

Dr. Joseph Darmoe, KAS Programs Director, also addressed the youth, stressing the significance of their involvement in decision-making processes through voting.

“The youth constitute the majority of the electorate this year, making it crucial to engage them in this campaign. We are not concerned about who they vote for but are focused on ensuring they exercise their rights as a means of promoting democracy in Ghana.

“I urge the youth to ensure they vote in the coming elections. Failing to vote means allowing others to make decisions for them. They must also avoid any acts of violence before, during, and after the elections.”

KAS is a German political foundation that began operations in Ghana in 1966. It supports socio-political reforms, promotes citizen participation in the political process, and advocates for integrating traditional structures into modern state governance.

With over 70 offices worldwide and projects in more than 120 countries, KAS makes a unique contribution to advancing democracy, the rule of law, and a social market economy.