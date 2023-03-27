Kasapreko, Group Chairman receive Presidential Honour

Kasapreko Company Limited and its Group Chairman, Dr. Kwabena Adjei, have been honoured by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the 2023 National Honours and Awards ceremony in Accra, Ghana, for their roles in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company – one of the largest indigenous beverage producers – was recognised for its contribution to changing its production line to manufacture hand sanitisers to aid in the fight against the global virus.

The Group Chairman was honoured for his role in helping establish the COVID-19 Private Sector Fund. The fund built the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre (GIDC), a 100-bed capacity facility, to improve the medical diagnostic and research capacity of Ghana with regard to infectious diseases. The hospital was built in a record time of 100 days since the country has no such facility and there was a need to control the infection rate of COVID-19.

Richard Adjei, Managing Director for Kasapreko, who received the honours on behalf of the company and the Group Chairman, expressed gratitude to the President for the recognition, saying that the company responded quickly to the country’s urgent need by stepping in as a local producer of sanitisers.

He further stated that the company converted some of its production facilities to produce hand sanitisers at an affordable rate or more or less break even to ensure that people get sanitisers at a cheaper cost and also make them more available across the nation to help prevent the Covid-19 virus.

“Kasapreko on our part as one of the biggest importers of alcohol and with alcohol being 99 percent of sanitiser production saw the need and decided to convert some of our lands to produce sanitisers at an affordable rate or more or less break even to make sure that people get sanitisers at and also make it more available across the nation in order to help prevent the COVID-19 virus,” Kasapreko’s Director said.

The gesture by Kasapreko helped make hand sanitisers readily available and cheaper to meet the demand for the product in the country, curbing the spread of the virus.

Kasapreko’s Managing Director added that the company donated GH¢2 million in cash, as well as other items to communities and other institutions, including Korle-Bu Hospital, Ridge Hospital, the Prisons Service, Ministries, Schools, and the community where they operate.

Kasapreko’s efforts, coupled with other protocols and measures instituted by the government and other stakeholders, greatly assisted in containing the coronavirus and earned Ghana commendations from the international community.

The president’s recognition adds to a long list of awards Kasapreko has received, particularly, in the last decade, including consistent appearances on the coveted Ghana Club 100 list.

“Again, I must say we are truly honoured by Mr. President’s gesture. We are also very humbled by the impact we were able to make during such a difficult time. We recognize that this recognition comes with great responsibility, and we are committed to using our company’s resources and expertise to continue playing an active role in the development of our nation.,” the Managing Director added.