Kasapreko Posts Significant Revenue and Profit Growth in First Quarter of 2025

Kasapreko PLC reported a sharp rise in revenue and net profit for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, according to its unaudited financial statements.

The Ghanaian beverage manufacturer’s revenue surged by 52% year-over-year, reaching GHS 821.9 million compared to GHS 539.5 million in the same period last year. Net profit for the quarter climbed to GHS 47.2 million, nearly triple the GHS 16.6 million recorded in March 2024.

The company attributed the improved performance to stronger sales and cost management. Gross profit rose to GHS 219 million, up 39% from GHS 157.7 million in the prior year, despite a higher cost of sales. Operating profit also increased by 22%, driven by reduced finance costs, which fell to GHS 52.7 million from GHS 66.8 million. A lower income tax expense of GHS 12.4 million, down from GHS 8.5 million in 2024, further bolstered profitability.

Kasapreko’s total assets expanded to GHS 1.77 billion as of March 2025, up from GHS 1.33 billion a year earlier. Current assets, including inventories and trade receivables, accounted for GHS 1.01 billion, reflecting heightened operational activity. However, cash reserves declined to GHS 147.3 million from GHS 162.9 million at the start of the year, partly due to GHS 47.2 million invested in property and equipment. Liabilities grew to GHS 1.38 billion, with borrowings and trade payables contributing to the increase.

The financial statements noted adherence to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and adjustments in presentation, such as separating net impairment losses and reclassifying interest income. Tax obligations were calculated using varying rates across operations, including 12.5% for its Kumasi factory and 8% for export sales.

The company’s equity grew to GHS 393.4 million, fueled by retained earnings. While cash flow from operations remained positive at GHS 34.9 million, significant capital expenditures and loan repayments led to a net decrease in cash reserves.

Kasapreko PLC, a producer of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, continues to prioritize expansion, as evidenced by its increased investments in infrastructure. The latest figures underscore its recovery from prior financial pressures, though rising liabilities and reduced liquidity may warrant closer scrutiny in subsequent quarters. Market analysts will monitor whether the revenue trajectory aligns with sustainable growth amid evolving consumer demand and competitive pressures in Ghana’s beverage sector.