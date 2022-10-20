Kasena West Association donates furniture to four basis schools in Chiana

Kasena West Association a group made up of a natives from Chiana the west zone in the Kasena Nankana West District of the Upper East Region has donated fifty (50) furniture to four (4) basis schools in Chiana namely chiana primary school, Katiu primary, Kayoro Wuru primary school and Nakong primary school to tackle the furniture deficit at the schools.

The donation was in line with the Kasena West Association project’s aim of addressing issues that impede academic performance and also contribute to a poor learning environment in the Chiana zone.

The chairman of the Project who presented the furniture on behalf of the association , Rev Stephen Avoyam said the donation of the furniture forms part of an assessment carried out by the association which realized an acute shortage of furniture in the zone especially among the primary schools. And the furniture were presented to the schools desperately, primary school got 15, chiana primary school 15, Kayoro Wuru primary 10 and Nakong primary school 10.

“Recently, we partnered with schools heads to do a block monitoring of our schools and during this exercise, we realized that the problem of furniture in our schools is a big problem. So, we got back and thought that we will do something small to support GES to help

solve the furniture problem”, Rev Avoyam indicated.

“We are therefore using this opportunity to

calling on other well-meaning Kasena’s in other parts of the country, NGOs and individuals to emulate our good example and also come to the aid of our schools”, Rev Avoyam admonished.

The headteachers and representatives of the beneficiary who received the gesture on behalf of the schools thanked Association for the support, saying the furniture will go a long way to improve teaching and learning in the schools.

Added that these will argument our furniture situation, improve upon the quality of teaching and learning and the children will now have places to sit and pay attention to lessons. Also pledged to ensure proper supervision of the furniture donated to them.

The Pupils were very happy to finally get furniture to be sitting on during learning hours.