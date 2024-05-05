Kasoa-Kwoa Mensah Krom Mankrado Extends Condolence To Slain Officer’s Family

The mankrado of Kasoa -Kwoa Mensah Krom, Nana Otuboah, has extended his condolence to the bereaved family of the Millennium City shooting victim.

In a heartfelt message, Nana Otubah expressed his deepest sorrow with the family in their moments of grief.

“My heart goes out to the family who have lost a loved one in this senseless tragedy. No words can adequately describe your pain,” he lamented.

Nana Otuboah said, the entire community stands with them in this critical period.

According to Nana Otuboah ,may the memory of their loved one lives on forever, hope that such tragic death should be avoided in the future.

Nana Otuboah Kwesi Gariba said Millennium City, is a thriving community, and often mentioned along side Kasoa-kwoa Mensah Krom.

Ironically they are different political jurisdictions, while Millennium city is in Gomoa East district, the latter is in Awutu Senya East municipal.

The two names have become very synonymous, reflecting the tight bond between these close communities.

It might be impossible to mention Millennium City without acknowledging its connection to Kasoa-kwoa Mensah Krom and vice versa.

He expressed concern that the business of shopping the deceased lifeless image around town, could even compromise the ongoing investigation and urged the news media to stop.

To him, they should allow the security agencies to do their work without interference, for justice to prevail.

The message from the office of kasoa-kwao mensah Krom Mankrado is caution, and steps to prevent further violence.

“If you see something, say something don’t wait for it to occur,” he noted.