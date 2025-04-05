Nana Otuboah Kwesi Gariba I, Mankrado of Kasoa Kwao -mensah krom has strongly condemned the violent attack that occurred yesterday at Kasoa during the Eid festival which resulted in serious injuries among some Muslims.

The chief has urged the Kasoa police to take swift action and arrest all the perpetrators involved in the incident.

“The swift security responses require collaboration and coordination among law enforcement agencies, local authorities, and community leaders,” Nana Otuboah Kwesi Gariba I emphasized

He called on the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the culprits to justice.

The Mankrado’s condemnation of the attack reflects his commitment to maintaining peace and harmony within the community.

He has consistently advocated for collaboration between law enforcement agencies, local authorities, and community leaders to ensure swift security responses .

Update

In the aftermath of a violent attack that left three persons injured at the Kasoa Eid-festival, Kwao Mensah Krom, Mankrado Nana Otuboah kwesi Gariba , has issued an urgent call to action to parents in Kasoa and beyond.

Kwao Mensah Krom mankrado alarm on the dangers of hard substance abuse.

“As a concerned chief in the Kasoa community, I urge all parents to take immediate action to caution their wards against the dangers of hard substance abuse,” Kasoa Kwao Mensah Krom chief emphasized. ”

The violence we witnessed at the Eid-festival is a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of substance abuse.”

The attack, which occurred during the Eid-festival celebrations, has left many in the community shaken. Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with several youths involved in the clash.

As the community struggles to come to terms with the violence, Kwao Mensah Krom chief call to action serves as a timely reminder of the importance of parental vigilance.

By cautioning their wards against the dangers of hard substance abuse,

As the people of Kasoa come together to heal and rebuild, the mankrado urgent call to action serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of collective action in preventing violence and promoting peace.

–Banahene’s report