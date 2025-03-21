Kasoa Mankrado Slams Gomoa Nyanyano’s ‘Useless’ Response to Fetteh Chief’s Visit

The Kasoa Mankrado Nana kwesi Gariba I expressed disappointment over Gomoa Nyanyano’s response to Oman Hene Nana Abor Atta of Fetteh visit to his sub-chiefs.

The Kasoa Mankrado described the response as “useless.”

Nana Abor Atta II, the Chief of Gomoa Fetteh, had recently coronated over 60 new sub-chiefs, a move that was expected to strengthen the traditional leadership in the area.

However, the Gomoa Nyanyano traditional council’s lukewarm response to the visit left many wondering about their intentions.

The Kasoa Mankrado, a respected traditional authority in the region, felt that Gomoa Nyanyano’s response was inadequate, especially considering the significance of Nana Abor Atta’s visit.

The visit was seen as an opportunity to foster unity and cooperation among the traditional leaders in the region.

As tensions rise, the people of Kasoa and Gomoa Nyanyano are left wondering what the future holds for their traditional leaders and the region as a whole.