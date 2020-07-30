The Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region is in dire need of infrastructure and equipment to better serve residents.

The critical needs included mattresses, bed, furniture, oxygen cylinders, and generators.

Dr David Mekano, Acting Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency commended the Member of Parliament for the area, Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson, for always supporting the facility.

The 85-bed capacity public Hospital currently has 10 adult and 20 children beds.

He said Madam Koomson provided “a full theater machine and helped set up the theatre and again donated 30 beds; 10 for adults and 20 for children and other equipment and has promised to bring more beds in the coming days”.

He said currently, the Hospital could not admit patients to four wards because they lacked beds.

Dr Mekano said the administration block was unusable so they work far from the facility. There was also no accommodation for staff.

He said the Hospital’s 400 corpse holding capacity mortuary was not equipped to operate.

The Acting Medical Superintendent said when patients died; their corpses were taken to the Winneba Government Hospital mortuary.

