Personnel from the Counselling and Psychology Unit of the Ghana Police Service have interacted with the family of Ishmael Abdallah, the 10-year-old boy allegedly murdered at Kasoa for money rituals.

The visit was to sympathise with the family and provide counselling services to help them manage the trauma.

Mr Samed Akalilu, Spokesperson for the family, told the Ghana News Agency that the Unit engaged the parents and siblings of the deceased for hours and consoled them.

He said the family was still in a state of shock and could not fathom why such an evil should befall them, especially when one of the accused persons was very close to the family.

“From henceforth, I will advise my family and other children to be careful about how to associate with strangers and even those they claim to know. You can’t trust anyone these days,” he added.

Mr Akalilu called on government to intensify the fight against crime in Kasoa in the Central Region and its environs as the murder of his nephew was not an isolated case.