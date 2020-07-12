Members of the Awutu-Senya East branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party have expressed worry over what they termed “selective justice” by the Kasoa Police Command against their Polling Agents and the Party faithful since the voter registration started.

According to them the continuous heinous and life-threatening attacks on them on daily basis, with culprits walking freely on the streets of Kasoa Township was questionable.

Speaking at a press conference at Kasoa, Mr. Delali Sewopkor, NDC Constituency Communication Officer, said the press conference was held to bring to the attention of the entire nation, the well-coordinated attacks designed to intimidate people who did not belong to the New Parotic Party (NPP) in the Constituency.

“Barely two weeks that the Electoral Commission (EC) commenced the new voter registration process in the area, it has been characterized by bloody violent attacks in the area”.

He indicated that, the attacks started with a shocking attack on one Ebenezer Tetteh, a branch chairman of the Party and a polling station agent within Kasoa Zongo Electoral area after he raised concern about the slow pace of the process.

He alleged that the harmless concern raised angered about 15 national security officers around who attacked him and hit his head multiple times with a concreate block and left him with deep cuts on his head and he became unconscious.

The statement said, on Thursday July, 2 at about 17.30 hours, Madam Naa Koryoo, the Party’s Parliamentary Candidate while monitoring the process and on reaching Iron City Electoral area, was chased out in a Rambo-style and in the process she damaged her vehicle.

The attacks allegedly continued on Friday July 3 and Sunday, July 5, when Mr. Adams Nuhu, the Youth Organizer, Nana Bamfo of Amuzukope registration center known to be the stronghold of the NDC, and one Prosper a polling agent were respectively beaten mercilessly.

The Party further indicated that the alleged attacks continued unabated, being led by a widely known hooligan by name “2 cedis” attacking one Polling Agent by named Gilbert at home and destroyed his property worth thousands of Ghana Cedis.

They stated that the matter had since been reported to the Kasoa Police Command and the victims were issued with police medical forms to seek medical attention, which were return to the police dully endorsed by medical officers.

“Gruesome crimes and brutalities are being meted out to innocent residents and NDC members by widely known and easily identified NPP members, but they have not been arrested or even invited by the police”.

According to Party, continuous inaction by the police in Kasoa have empowered such hooligans to be committing more and more crimes, attacking, assaulting members of the NDC and were disturbing the peace and tranquility in Kasoa, it added.

Later in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the press conference, Mr. Sewopkor appealed to members and sympathizers of the NDC not be afraid about intimidation and attacks on them, but to come out in their numbers to register in order to vote out the NPP government that had failed Ghanaians, in the forthcoming general election on December 7.

He urged them to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 pandemic protocols in place to protect them from contracting the virus, saying “stay safe, your family needs you, NDC needs you and Ghana needs you alive”.

Later when the Kasoa Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Mr. Kosoono was contacted, he denied the selective justice accusation, but confirm that some cases have been reported at the District Command.

He said no arrest had been made, because investigations were ongoing to apprehend all those involved in the act.

