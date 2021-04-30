The Central Regional Police Command has arrested 340 suspected criminals, including five females, at Buduburam, Adade, Akwele, Ofaakor and CP in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The police found quantities of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis from nine suspects and retrieved from others 142 mobile phones, 245 laptops and six Nigerian passports.

The Police, who arrested suspects, in a dawn swoop on Wednesday, would in collaboration with the Ghana Immigration Service, screen them and those found to have contravened the law would be investigated and arraigned at the law court.

The special operation undertaken by the Police forms part of efforts its to clamp down on illegal activities in the area.

This comes amid the expression of a sense of insecurity among some residents, complaining that the crime rate in the Municipality was rising.

Similarly, last week, 30 people were arrested at Ofaakor, near Kasoa in the Region, while two people allegedly linked to previous crimes were also picked up at Buduburam and Kasoa Estates last Tuesday.

At a media briefing on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Habiba Twimasi, reiterated their commitment to go after criminals terrorising law-abiding people, adding that, they were determined to make Kasoa and the whole region a no-go area for miscreants.

The Region remained calm and peaceful with officers’ absolute professionalism and commitment to duty, despite the recent arrest of scores of criminals, she said.

She said the Police would pursue criminals to their dens, adding that, “criminals would have no place to hide”.

She assured of intensified “police war” against crime, in collaboration with sister security services, by taking the fight to the doorsteps of all criminals through largely, the utilisation of police intelligence in their operations.

These include searches and swoops in the communities.

The Regional Commander said in view of the increased criminal activities in the area, the Police had put in place stringent interventions, including tent cities to be mounted within communities in Kasoa.

Also, the Command in collaboration with opinion leaders had formed community watch committees, while media and community engagements were ongoing.

DCOP Twimasi rallied the support of all residents and reminded them of their civic responsibility to volunteer timely and accurate information to the law enforcing agencies to rid the region of all social miscreants.

“The Command will welcome all complainants against police officers and due process would be taken to bring justice to all

“The Command is once again reminding the general public that their cooperation is much needed. They should share information with the police on our social commitment dubbed,” If you see something, say something,” the Regional Commander said.