Kasoa teenagers murder trial to start on March 7, 2023

An Accra High Court has fixed March 7, 2023, to start the trial of the two Kasoa teenagers being held for the murder of 11-year Ishmael Mensah Abdallah at Kasoa.

This was after the court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo concluded a pre-trial.

The State says it will call seven prosecution witnesses to make their case before a seven-member jury.

The trial judge indicated that the trial would commence on March 7, 2023.

It, however, indicated that because the accused persons were in custody, the matter was being adjourned to January 25, 2023, for mention.

The trial judge is to start her annual leave, hence the long adjournment.

The two teenagers are being held over the gruesome murder of Ishmael Mensah Abdallah who they allegedly lured into an uncompleted building and killed in April 2021.

The accused, including a minor, allegedly hit the victim’s head with a club and a cement block several times and dropped his body in a shallow hole. They have been charged with conspiracy and murder.