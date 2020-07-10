Vows To Meet NPP Boot for Boot

Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya East Constituency (ASEC) has vowed to defend their members in full capacity in any event of suppression during the new voter registration exercise by the NPP.

At a press conference, Communications Officer Delali Seworkpo stated, that the series of heinous crimes perpetrated on members of the NDC by the NPP have been left unpunished.

He said “The story in Kasoa since the process began has been characterized by bloody violent attacks supervised by the Awutu Senya East MP, Hawa Koomson, MCE, Michael Essuman Mensah and one Mr. Emmanuel Anim.

According to him, there was a gruesome attack on one Ebenezer Tetteh, a branch chairman, and polling station, the former MCE, Hon. Adams Nuhu and the current NDC Youth Organizer, Comrade Nana Bamfo were both attacked at Amuzukope. Also attacks on two other members of the NDC and the parliamentary candidate for the NDC, Naa Koryoo sand smashed her vehicle.

These events, he said the Kasoa Police Command has adamantly made efforts to arrest the perpetrators.

He said, all the crimes of been reported to the Kasoa police but have seen no action from the police.

“We are by this press conference stating without any ambiguity, that, we as a peace-loving and law-abiding citizens will no longer sit whilst the police do nothing in protecting residents of Kasoa, especially members of the NDC and effecting arrest where heinous crimes are being committed.

We are left with no choice than to use any means possible to protect and defend our members. When that day comes, let the Police Command remain adamant and inactive.”

Source: Simon Agbovi

