Kasoa Zongo defends Alhaji Sharubutu Ramadan Trophy

Kasoa Zongo beat their compatriots from North Kaneshie 4-3 on penalties to successfully defend the Alhaji Dr. Sheikh Nuhu Osman Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam ‘Ramadan Cup 2022’ Cup at the Fadama Astro turf on Sunday night.

Kasoa and North Kaneshie came through a long list of 28 community teams from all over Ghana who have been selected to celebrate with officials of the African Games 2023 LOC, as awareness is created on the up coming African Olympic Games in Ghana for the first time and the end of the Muslim Fast.

Players from Kasoa won the Goal King and Best Player awards.

The Hon. Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports presented the winners with the trophy and medals.

He announced that the best player in the next edition will be rewarded with a ticket to fly outside to train with a club in Europe.

Meanwhile, the winning team from Kasoa will visit the Jubilee House in Accra as guests of the Vice President of Ghana, HE Mahamudu Bawumia.