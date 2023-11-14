Kaspersky Lab concludes smartphone testing with KasperskyOS

Russia’s leading cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab has completed the testing of a smartphone running on its self-developed KasperskyOS operating system to collect information for further development, local media reported Monday.

“KasperskyOS for Mobile was tested in accordance with the laboratory testing program, consisting of more than 250 test cases,” Tass news agency reported, citing a statement from the company.

The company said the program allowed the collection of necessary information for further development, which will help accelerate the introduction of devices with KasperskyOS to the market.

A cyber immune operating system, KasperskyOS is designed to protect the Internet of Things, transportation, industrial automation and other IT infrastructures with high cybersecurity requirements.