Kasunya Education Fund receives support from Golden Exotics

The Golden Exotics Limited, a subsidiary of Group Compagnie Fruitiere, with its headquarters in Marseille has presented a cheque of GH¢85,339.03 to the Nene Akakposu Educational Fund in Kasunya in the Shai Osudoku traditional area of the Greater Accra Region.

The presentation forms part of Golden Exotics’ commitment to fulfilling its corporate social responsibility in the area and to contribute its quota to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Four, with a focus on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Led by Nene Narh Yobo Otutoto Akakposu V of the Royal Tetteman family of Kasunya, and in their quest to deliberately raise inspiring leaders in the community, established the Educational Fund which was launched on 29th October 2016 with an initial capital of GH¢30,000.00 to enable brilliant but needy young people in the community to have access to quality education.

That, the family believed, would improve lives in the community soon.

Mr Mark Achel, Corporate Affairs Manager and Leader of the Golden Exotics delegation, in a remark noted that Golden Exotics became the sole contributor to the Educational Fund in 2018, following the need to give back to the society they operated in, which he believed was an ethical way of doing business and in line with the organisation’s core values.

Mr Achel indicated that his outfit would continue to support development in the area and urged parents and elders of the community to encourage their wards to take their studies seriously to make the best out of the scholarship opportunity.

The youth were also urged to seek help in choosing courses that are employable on the job market, to avoid a high rate of unemployment in the area.

However, he hinted that Golden Exotics was open to beneficiaries who meet the requirement to work towards productivity.

Mr Ezekiel Dotse Masi, one of the Fund Managers, expressed his gratitude to Golden Exotics Limited for the kind gesture offered to the many beneficiaries through the Educational Fund.

He assured the managers of the sponsoring institution that with integrity, they should be rest assured of a fair disbursement based on the allocations.

Mr Christian Fiawoyipe, a representative of the Chief also expressed his excitement and noted that the scholarship initiative was significant to the Chief because the Fund has been of immense help to the community, and it was their prayer that someday, the community would produce a lot more graduates to change the narrative of the area.

Ms Bernice Gozah, a beneficiary and a continuing student at the University of Education, Winneba, lauded the initiative and expressed her excitement for the opportunity to undertake her internship based on the foundation of the support offered to her.

Bright Hobor, a beneficiary graduate from the University of Education, Winneba also expressed his profound gratitude to Golden Exotics Limited for supporting the Fund, which he benefitted from, adding, “I am happy. From the scholarship support, I currently have a job with my sponsors at the Fairtrade office, this is my appreciation to the company.”

“l, therefore, encourage all my colleagues not to waste this good opportunity,” he added.

He also appealed to the management to consider supporting students at the Masters level for them to further their graduate studies.

Pastor Gabriel Gatroh, the Resident Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, Kasunya Assembly commended the scholarship initiative and admonished the Fund Managers to be fair and transparent in the disbursement of funds to bring peace and harmony.

So far, the Educational Fund has sponsored 128 young people and is still counting.

Golden Exotics Limited has since its establishment contributed to the development of the Shai Osudoku traditional area and beyond.

It has built a Six-Unit Classroom Block for the Kasunya community with the intent of building more Units, a Science Laboratory for the Osudoku Secondary Technical School in Asutsuare, an ultra-modern Creche, Primary and JHS Classroom Blocks for Kewum and Atrobinya

Also, in partnership with the Oye Foundation and support from Compagnie Fruitiere Foundation in Masseile, a Literacy Project for basic schools in the area was undertaken to improve the reading capability of the pupils in the surrounding communities.

Also present at the ceremony were Mr. Francis Amanortey, Community Relations Officer, and Ms Lilian Yvonne Karikari, CSR, and Sustainability Lead from Golden Exotics.