Katara FC‘s Head coach upbeat to edge Chico Myers on Sunday

By: Alusine Rehme Wilson

Head coach of Katara Football club Abdul Samad Dumbuya (Kaloga) says his boys are ready to impress their home crown on Sunday when they host opponent’s Chico Myers Football Club for the return-leg clash in the ongoing first division tournament in Kambia District.

Both division one sides played to a goalless draw last Sunday (19th September, 2021) at the Kambia Stadium and their weekend meeting this coming Sunday will determine the future of either of the two clubs in their desire to continue the long walk to the maiden regional playoff and Super-10 championships.

Coach Samad disclosed that since picking up a point away from the Chico Myers Football Club on home soil, his team (Katara Football Club) has been on intensive training aimed at changing the narratives in terms of his side’s performance in the return leg. “During our morning and evening training sessions we’ve been focused on many areas such as developing the mental and physical readiness of our players, high pressing and netting skills as well as individual and group defending, as this very important game values for our success in the match ahead”.

He further underscored that; “We (Katara Football Club) remain hopeful for huge performance and to be result oriented match. The spirit at camp is relatively high as we are desired to let our highly expectant fans celebrate our win against Chico Myers Football club over the weekend.”