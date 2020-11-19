The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi has acquired new ultra-modern medical equipment to replace most of the old machines to ensure quality and swift health care delivery.

Most of the new equipment are therapeutic and will therefore, ensure accurate clinical results, especially at the endoscopic unit and thus, help reduce long stay of patients in the Hospital.

Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso, Chief Executive of KATH, made these known when the Board Members and Management of the Hospital, as well a cross section of the media, inspected some of the new equipment at the various departments.

The equipment included a 128-slice Siemens CT scan, which is used to treat patients with traumatic head injuries, patients with cardiovascular diseases, and help to improve diagnosis accuracy.

The Biochemistry Analyser also has the capacity to perform routine tests and detects drug abuse including ethanol, cannabis and therapeutic drug monitoring among others.

The Haematology Autoanalyzer which can be used for cell counts in body fluids, Endoscopy machine, Echo machine for therapeutic drainage of pericardial effusion, Electroconvulsive therapy machine for the treatment of all post-partum mental disorders and a Dental inductive Casting Equipment.

Others were the OPG with Cephalometric X-Ray and a Surge protector for oxygen plants that will protect the Hospital’s newly acquired oxygen plants from damaging effects of erratic power surges and also absorbs surges and diverts from machine to the ground.

There was also the new body viewing area where relatives have the opportunity to view patients who died of diseases like COVID – 19 and other contagious diseases without having any contact with them before their bodies are buried by the Hospital.

Dr Oheneba Danso said the present board members and management came to meet rather old equipment and the acquisition of these new ones was a great achievement for them, adding that they would work to ensure proper care and maintenance of the equipment.

In a related development, the renovated Pathology Department which has been named after the Late Dr. Kofi Adomako Boateng was also inaugurated.

Dr Boateng, a renowned pathologist, and some few other colleagues, established the pathology department of KATH for academic and clinical purposes and he single-handedly managed the department despite several challenges.

He later sought for the training of more doctors to help in the department and has been the light as far as pathology at KATH was concerned.