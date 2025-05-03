KATH CEO to Depart Following Mutual Transition Agreement with Health Ministry

Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), will step down next week as part of a mutual leadership transition agreement with Ghana’s Ministry of Health.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh acknowledged Addai-Mensah’s contributions to modernizing the hospital during a meeting finalizing the handover, which precedes the CEO’s contract expiration by two years.

Appointed in November 2022 under former President Nana Akufo-Addo, Addai-Mensah spearheaded infrastructure upgrades and service expansions at the Kumasi-based institution. His tenure saw dialysis capacity increase from two to 20 machines, the completion of a modern pharmaceutical block, and the launch of the HEKAP renovation project aimed at transforming KATH into a regional medical hub. Insiders describe the transition as amicable and strategically timed to maintain reform momentum.

Minister Akandoh reportedly expressed gratitude for Addai-Mensah’s leadership, noting his personal experience as a patient at KATH following a 2024 accident. The outgoing CEO confirmed a successor has been selected, though the appointee’s identity remains undisclosed.

Leadership transitions in Ghana’s public health sector often reflect balancing institutional continuity with evolving policy priorities. Addai-Mensah’s early exit mirrors patterns seen in other state agencies, where administrative reshuffles align with strategic objectives despite truncated tenures. His reforms, particularly the HEKAP initiative, positioned KATH to attract international partnerships, a legacy the ministry appears keen to sustain.

As one of Ghana’s largest referral hospitals, KATH’s stability remains critical amid ongoing challenges in healthcare access and funding. The incoming CEO will inherit both upgraded facilities and persistent pressures, including equipment maintenance and staffing gaps.

Observers note that smooth leadership handovers, while rare in some public institutions, are essential for preserving gains in Ghana’s pursuit of universal health coverage. With the ministry yet to outline a transition timeline, stakeholders await clarity on how KATH’s ambitious modernization agenda will advance under new stewardship.