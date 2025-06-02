KATH Finance Director still at Post Despite End of Appointment

Information gathered by this paper indicates that the Director of Finance at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, Mr. Elvis kusi remains in office even though his appointment expired in June last year.

Documents intercepted from the hospital records show that Mr Kusi, whose appointment as Director of Finance expired on June 30, 2024, to date continue to draw salary and signs Cheques on behalf of the hospital.

Many people have expressed concern about this act.

“It is worrying not only to the fact that he remains in office after his appointment has expired and drawing salary and other benefits, but the fact that he is signing cheques and legal documents without due authorization as his appointment as Director of Finance has expired is a big concern “, a source at the facility told this paper.

Sources reveal that the previous Board authorized the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO ) of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, to advertize the position as required by the Ghana Health Service and Teaching Hospitals’ Act, but the CEO ignored the Board’s directive. This was done obviously to protect the Director of Finance who is his friend in breach of the law.

Documents in possession of this paper from the High Court in Kumasi show that Mr. Kusi quickly filed a case at the High Court just one month before his appointment as Director of Finance expired.

The case is yet to be determined but Mr Elvis Kusi is continuing to remain in office some one year after his appointment has expired, making his presence illegal.