KATH Leadership Seeks Regional Support to Tackle Hospital Challenges

The newly appointed Acting CEO of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo, has engaged Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene in discussions aimed at resolving critical operational challenges facing Ghana’s second-largest referral hospital.

During the introductory meeting, Dr. Baidoo highlighted KATH’s dual role as both a regional healthcare provider and a tertiary care center serving northern Ghana. He identified three priority areas requiring urgent intervention: infrastructure modernization, medical equipment upgrades, and staff accommodation solutions. A pressing concern involves senior medical personnel displaced by the ongoing Danyame redevelopment project, with the hospital administration seeking government assistance to secure nearby housing for quick emergency response.

Regional Minister Amoakohene acknowledged KATH’s strategic importance in Ghana’s healthcare ecosystem, commending the hospital’s contributions to medical education and specialist care. He revealed that two upcoming facilities the Sewua Regional Hospital and Afari Military Hospital are being prioritized for completion to decongest KATH’s overburdened emergency department.

“The government recognizes the strain on KATH’s resources,” Amoakohene stated. “We’re exploring both immediate interventions and long-term solutions to sustain quality care delivery.”

The hospital delegation presented updates on ongoing capital projects while outlining additional support needs, particularly in diagnostic equipment and staff retention programs. This engagement forms part of KATH’s broader strategy to strengthen partnerships with regional stakeholders amid growing patient volumes and infrastructure constraints.

Healthcare analysts note that resolving these challenges could significantly improve referral care for nearly 12 million Ghanaians across the middle and northern belts. The outcomes of these discussions are expected to influence resource allocation decisions in upcoming regional health sector planning sessions.