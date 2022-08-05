KATH: Ongoing reconstruction works on 45-year-old maternity block satisfactory – Minister

Mr Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Minister for Health, has applauded contractors reconstructing the 45-year-old maternity block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) pulled down due to structural defects.

The facility which was abandoned for 44 years failed to meet structural integrity test when contractors tasked to complete it assessed its current state in 2021.

The project began in 1976 as part of the KATH expansion project, but the work stalled in 1979 and had since been abandoned by successive governments.

Following recommendation for the demolishing of the building by the contractors, it was pulled down in 2021 to pave way for the construction of an entirely new maternity block.

Mr. Agyemang Manu who is in the Ashanti Region to inspect ongoing health projects, expressed satisfaction about the progress of work on the maternity block.

He was impressed about the work done so far by the contractors and charged them to keep to the completion date as scheduled.

“The work so far is quite impressive and I believe they continue with this same speed till we get to where we all will be happy.

“We will continue to put pressure on them to deliver quality work to achieve the desired results,” he told journalists.

The Minister said funding for the project had already been secured and gave assurance that the project would not suffer any delays due to lack of funds.

He said other facilities such as staff accommodation, car park and roads linking the facility to the main KATH premises were under consideration as part of the phase two of the project.

Nana Abu Bonsrah, Architect and Lead Consultant for the Project, was hopeful that the project would be completed in May, 2024 as scheduled.