Katherine Estrella has achieved great success in her life as an Instagram star and model. Here, she talks about her rise to fame and her fan following.

Katherine “Strellakatuncut” Estrella is a model from the Dominican Republic. Her stellar career has won her millions of fans on social media from a very young age. Even today, at the age of 29, she commands a respectable 2.5 million followers on Instagram. “I like to live in the spotlight as much as I can. It is my home, and it has taken me a long time to reach this point in my life, so I feel strongly about the path of my success,” says Estrella. She started at the age of 17 when she moved out of her parents’ house and struck out on her own. Even then, she knew she wanted to be a model, and therefore, sought out modeling roles at a young age. She would quickly became one of the most sought-after models in the industry.

Since then, she has even appeared and performed in several music videos for various rappers. Her credits include the rapper French Montana, for whom she appeared in the song “White Dress,” and many others. Her fan-following is a direct by-product of her humble origins. “I love interacting with my fans. It keeps me down-to-earth. I came from very humble roots growing up and have worked very hard to achieve my dreams, so I want the same thing for everyone,” says Estrella. She is well-known for her highly interactive online chats with her fans, where she talks about her fame and her journey to achieving that fame.

Today, Katherine Estrella’s Instagram account is a testament to her charm. Her claim to fame is her happy interaction with fans and her dedication to her work.