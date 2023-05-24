Kathy Knowles Community Library organises reading clinic for children

The Kathy Knowles Community Library (KKCL) at Osu, Accra, has partnered with other organisations to organise a reading clinic for children who visit the library to enhance their love for reading.

The clinic is aimed at improving the children’s reading skills and comprehension abilities to improve their academic performance.

Madam Joana Felih, the Head Librarian at KKCL, said the reading clinic was an annual event to which guests from Ghana and around the world were invited to inspire the children to read more and pursue their aspirations.

Learn To Read Foundation, Standout Care, Accra Legacy Virtual Leo-lions Lions Club and Ashesi Leo Club were among the collaborators.

Activities involved in the reading clinic included story time, the formation of sentences, brain games, and health talks.

Madam Felih said the library was founded by Mrs Kathy Knowles on November 13, 1992, with the goal of encouraging literacy and fostering the love of reading among children.

It provides free ICT lessons and adult literacy classes as well.

Ms Rejoice Sefakor Adzivor, the Executive Director, Learn to Read Foundation, said: “We’ve realised that most children don’t read much and do not patronise the libraries.”

“We will help tune their minds on the importance of reading by spending time with them at such events.”

The Foundation helps children to read more and support them with learning materials.

Mr Patrick Fynn, the Team Lead of Standout Care, a Non-Governmental Organisation that conducts community medical outreach programmes, educated the children on healthy habits such as oral hygiene and nutrition and distributed dewormer to them.

Mr Fynn explained that children were vulnerable to worm infestations, hence taking the dewormer would help cure those conditions.

Madam Anita Boakye-Yiadom, the President of the Accra Legacy Virtual Leo-lions Club, said the club aims to empower children to cultivate reading habit and support them with reading materials.

William Maalo Dery, a student who frequents the Kathy Knowles Community Library, expressed delight at the event and his desire to participate in future ones.