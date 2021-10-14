Katie LaFrance Calls Paris the Definition of Art

Traveling is one of the best ways to get to know more about the world, as well as yourself. Katie LaFrance’s main passions include traveling the world, exploring new places, and meeting new people. She lives out of a suitcase when she travels for her job as a lifestyle and fashion influencer. Here are her favorite places she’s visited that you might also enjoy!

Hong Kong

Katie LaFrance was a tennis player from the age of three, and she traveled all over the world for tournaments. Her favorite destination during this time was Hong Kong. “It’s a multicultural place, so there’s a wide variety of food and fashion,” she said. “Even though I was young, this spot still holds a special place in my heart, and it’s on my bucket list to go back.”

Miami

During her modeling career, LaFrance attended Miami Swim Week. “I was able to collaborate with designers and sit in the front row at some of my favorite designers’ shows. I also got to meet fellow influencers and make connections.”

Paris

Katie loves fashion, and there’s no better destination for the art form than Paris. “I would love to spend more time in the city. It really transports you away.” She has worked with several designers there, and the journey has helped her style evolve.

Los Angeles

Katie lives in Los Angeles and attends UCLA, but she recommends that everyone see the city. “I’m originally from Arkansas, so moving to California was a huge adjustment. Between all of the things to do and the weather, I think it’s the perfect place to be.”

Traveling is one of the greatest joys in life. Katie LaFrance can’t wait to chronicle her trips on her Instagram for the world to see.