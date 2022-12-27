Katiu Paramount chief appeals for teaching, learning materials in schools

The Paramount chief of Katiu traditional area in the Kasena Nankana West District of the Upper East Region PE Ayikode Zangwio Atoge IV, has appealed to the government and relevant stakeholders to address the delay in supplying teaching and learning logistics including Furniture and Marker boards to the various schools in his traditional area.

According to the chief, the non-availability of these materials has been a major challenge in his traditional area hence his called for swift supply of the above mentioned materials.

Speaking at a community durbar in one of his community on Tuesday 27th 2022, PE Ayikode Zangwio indicated that the delay or failure to supply the needed materials in his traditional area does not create the conducive environment for academic activities to thrive.

“Schools will be resuming somewhere in January 2023 and we are expecting these materials to be supplied to the schools before the schools even resume”.