Kaus D’Greatest feels ‘Alive’ on dynamic new single

Kaus D’Greatest reinvigorates our week with his first song of the year; a dynamic new sound that’s too good to pass on.

Dropping classic songs is a skill that keeps coming easy to the experimental Tema star, and ‘Alive’ proves it yet again. It’s phenomenal! Running at 3-minutes long, Kaus’ newest cut is infused with elements of Reggae – a choice we feel helps it exude a quality missing from today’s crop of releases.

But that’s just a part of the puzzle. Kaus’ lyrics and vocals make the other half worthwhile. He comes off mostly optimistic and convincing, rendering his walk to purpose ever so vividly and in some tasteful offhand hums. ”Alive speaks on self-actualization”, the Afro-rock singer shared with us over a phone call. “It’s about a man who has risen above the unfavorable circumstances in his life and has embraced his fate”.

To Kaus D'Greatest, telling poignant stories through his music is simply how he rolls, making 'Alive' not "just another" single but a message from the heart. It is the indie artist's next step to prominence, adding another layer of versatility to his catalog of striking releases thus far.