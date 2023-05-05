Kawabanga Releases Highly Anticipated E.P, ‘BEEN ONE.’

Ghana’s rap scene has been steadily growing over the past few years, with the emergence of exciting new talents in various genres. One such talent is Asakaa/Drill rapper who goes by the name of Kawabanga. He has just released a new 9 track EP titled ‘BEEN ONE,’ and it is already causing a stir in the Ghanaian music scene.

The EP features nine tracks, each showcasing Kawabanga’s lyrical prowess and unique flow. From hard-hitting beats to grimey lyrics, Kawabanga offers something for everyone. His delivery is sharp, and his ability to switch between different styles and tempos is impressive.

One standout track on the EP is ‘Call My Name (Odoyewu),’ a catchy banger that features a hypnotic beat, riveting sample and Kawabanga’s signature flow. The track is sure to get people moving on the dancefloor and has the potential to become a hit.

With the release of “BEEN ONE,” Kawabanga is poised to make a name for himself in the Ghanaian music scene and beyond. His EP is a must-listen for fans of Asakaa/Drill rap and anyone looking to discover a new and exciting talent from Ghana.

You can listen to ‘BEEN ONE’ by Kawabanga on all digital music streaming platforms now! here https://tiememusic.lnk.to/BEENONE