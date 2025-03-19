Kay Bryn & OlivetheBoy Link Up in London Studio – New Music Incoming?

UK-based Afrobeat sensation Kay Bryn has sparked excitement among fans after being spotted in a recording session with Ghanaian hitmaker OlivetheBoy on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in London. The link-up, which took place over the weekend, has fueled speculation about a potential collaboration between the two rising stars.

OlivetheBoy, known for his chart-topping hits and infectious melodies, was in London for the Ghana Independence Day Bash at Indigo O2, an annual celebration hosted by Alordia Promotions, Akwaaba UK, and WestCoast. While in town, he linked up with Kay Bryn, a fast-rising force in the Afrobeat and Afropop scene, who recently bagged the UK-Based Afrobeat/Afropop Artist of the Year award at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards UK.

Watch exclusive visuals of their studio linkup below:

Although details of the session remain under wraps, fans are already speculating on what could be an explosive Afro-fusion track. Given Kay Bryn’s signature smooth vocal delivery and OlivetheBoy’s knack for creating viral anthems, a collaboration between the two artists is poised to make waves across the Afrobeat landscape.

Neither artist has officially confirmed a joint project yet, but with both making significant strides in their respective careers, the possibility of a collaboration is an exciting prospect for music lovers.