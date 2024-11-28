Thursday, November 28, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Entertainment

    Kay Bryn Solidifies Afrobeat Crown with Latest 11-Track Album

    By: Osafo Daniel

    Date:

    Ghanaian UK-based musician Kay Bryn has officially released his much-anticipated debut album, Far From Original, an 11-track masterpiece showcasing his unique fusion of Afrobeat, hip-hop, and highlife sounds. The album, available on all major streaming platforms, cements Kay Bryn’s position as a rising force in Ghana’s vibrant music scene and beyond.

    Far From Original opens with the captivating track “Casanova”, produced by PP Blaq, and closes on a heartfelt note with “Daada Doodo”. Each song on the album offers listeners a fresh perspective, blending infectious rhythms and emotive storytelling. Tracks like “The Hustle” and “Chop Life” explore the dualities of life—balancing the grind for success with the need to savor life’s victories.

    Kay Bryn collaborated with some of the most innovative producers in the industry to bring his vision to life. The tracklist includes:

    1. Casanova – Produced by PP Blaq
    2. Fresh Boy – Produced by PP Blaq
    3. The Hustle – Produced by Swit
    4. Maria – Produced by Ace Pizzi
    5. Far From Original – Produced by PP Blaq
    6. Pack & Go – Produced by Vampire Beat
    7. Awurade – Produced by Swit
    8. Chop Life – Produced by Vampire Beat
    9. Leg Work – Produced by Da Osina
    10. Seduction – Produced by PP Blaq
    11. Daada Doodo – Produced by PP Blaq

    Kay Bryn’s sound is a testament to his diverse musical influences, combining the essence of traditional Ghanaian highlife with the contemporary edge of hip-hop and Afrobeat. His heartfelt lyrics, vibrant beats, and innovative production promise to captivate audiences both locally and internationally.

    Watch visuals for Leg Work off the new album below:

    About Kay Bryn
    Currently based in the UK, Kay Bryn is a burgeoning artist whose distinctive voice is making waves in Ghana’s evolving music landscape. With Far From Original, he not only showcases his artistic versatility but also redefines the boundaries of Afrobeat and highlife. This debut album is just the beginning of what promises to be an enduring musical legacy.

    Previous article
    Data Protection and Privacy in Elections: The Ghanaian Context
    Next article
    ‘A Little Taste’ Offers Glimpse into Bonny’s Evolving Artistry
    Osafo Daniel
    Osafo Danielhttps://osafodaniel.com/
    Osafo Daniel is a contributor to News Ghana.

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims NDC Has No Stronghold in Constituency Ahead of 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Member of Parliament for Tolon, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu,...

    Former President John Mahama to Tour Ashanti Region Ahead of 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, is set...

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims Unprecedented Development in Constituency

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon constituency and...

    Kwabena Agyapong Critiques Kufuor’s Development Strategy, Calls for Greater Focus on Ashanti Region

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Kwabena Agyapong, a prominent member of the New Patriotic...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims NDC Has No Stronghold in Constituency Ahead of 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    The Member of Parliament for Tolon, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu,...

    Former President John Mahama to Tour Ashanti Region Ahead of 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, is set...

    Tolon MP Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Claims Unprecedented Development in Constituency

    Politics 0
    The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon constituency and...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE