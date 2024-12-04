Kay Bryn Triumphs at Ghana Music Awards UK with Afrobeat/Afropop Artist of the Year Win

Burgeoning Afrobeat and Afropop sensation Kay Bryn has achieved a significant milestone, winning the prestigious UK-Based Afrobeat/Afropop Artist of the Year award at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards UK.

Kay Bryn delivered a captivating performance on the awards night, solidifying his position as a standout talent in the UK’s Afrobeat and Afropop scene.

Kay Bryn emerged victorious in a highly competitive category, surpassing notable nominees, including Danny Lampo, Manni B, Marco Lowrey, Charles, Kalah, Kevin Omarr, Geo, Wellington, Ephraim, Drogo47, Black Kat GH, and Star Vicy.

His win reflects his growing influence and dedication to pushing the Afrobeat and Afropop genres to greater heights.

In his acceptance speech, Kay Bryn expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans, team, and fellow nominees, saying:

“This award is a testament to the hard work and passion I put into my craft. I dedicate this to everyone who has supported my journey. Afrobeat and Afropop are the future, and I’m honored to be part of this movement.”

The award comes at an exciting time for Kay Bryn, who is currently promoting his debut album, Far From Original. The album showcases his unique blend of Afrobeat rhythms and contemporary pop influences, earning praise from fans and industry insiders alike.

With standout tracks and a fresh sound, Far From Original is quickly gaining traction across streaming platforms and live events.

Kay Bryn’s win and performance at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2024 mark the beginning of what promises to be a remarkable journey in the global Afrobeat and Afropop music landscape.

Stream/Download his latest Far From Original debut album on preferred platform HERE!

Watch Kay Bryn’s performance on GMAUK 2024 stage below:

Follow Kay Byn on social media for updates:

Instagram: iam_kaybryn

Twitter: @iamkaybryn

Facebook: Kay Bryn

About Kay Bryn

Kay Bryn is a dynamic Afrobeat and Afropop artist known for his distinctive sound and powerful stage presence. Based in the UK, he is rapidly gaining recognition for his fresh approach to the genres, blending traditional African rhythms with modern pop elements. His debut album, Far From Original, highlights his versatility and commitment to creating timeless music.