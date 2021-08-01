Kay Century: Afrobeats new sensation showcases vocal prowess on new banger

The Afrobeats genre has over the year’s seen some top stars making their mark but new kid on the block, Kay Century, is seeking to take it to another level.

Kay Century is seeding to add his vibe with new singles titled “Woow” and ”Bogyam”, two well curated masterpieces with exciting vibes that music lovers would love.

Kay Century on these songs shares the journey in his early music career saying that he has always been on the move to break barriers and make it big in the industry.

While displaying his vocal prowess, Kay Century drops some exceptional vocals on these tunes and looks a very good music prospect for the future.

According to the budding musical artiste, he wants to shine the light on the various hustles faced by numerous musicians trying to make a name for themselves.

The song is accompanied with some heart-warming lyricals and also tells the story on streets with lots of underground musicians struggling to be heard despite being on the move for stardom.

Kay Century was nominated for the best Songwriter of the Year at 2021 Kwahu Music Awards and also adjudged the Artiste of the Year at Eastern Tertiary Excellence Awards.