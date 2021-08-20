Kay Century urges musicians to be creative and stop song theft

Fast-rising Afrobeats artiste Kay Century has expressed concern over the high level of lyrical plagiarism by some artistes in the Ghanaian music industry.

According to Kay Century who was nominated as the best songwriter category at the 2021 Kwahu Music Awards, musicians especially upcoming ones should be creative in their songwriting abilities as they create a niche for themselves in a highly competitive industry.

Kay Century was worried about how musicians rehash lyrics from past hit songs saying that the approach does not help the development of the industry.

“As a musician your ability to create your own lyrics is key to building a strong bond between you and your fans. This habit of stealing some lines from old songs is not the best.

“In the advanced music markets this approach of lyrical theft has some damaging consequences including law suits so I think it should not be encouraged or it should be done in an appropriate manner,” he said.

The budding music artiste added that his two new singles “Woow” and ”Bogyam” produced Kibhans of Emmanity Music demonstrates his level of sublime creativity as he set sights on taking Ghanaian Afrobeats to the next level.

Kay Century on these songs shares the journey in his early music career saying that he has always been on the move to break barriers and make it big in the industry.

While displaying his vocal prowess, Kay Century drops some exceptional vocals on these tunes and looks a very good music prospect for the future.

Kay Century was recently adjudged the Artiste of the Year at Eastern Tertiary Excellence Awards.