Kay9ice sets to release a new single featuring Adina

Rising Afrobeat sensation Kay9ice is set to release another groundbreaking single titled “Fakye”.

The budding musical artiste recruits one of Ghana’s best female vocalists, Adina, on this jam. The song which was produced and mixed by Keymix would be released on November 25, 2022.

The highly anticipated jam would be accompanied by some entrancing visuals. Kay9ice who is gradually rising up in Ghana’s music industry has worked with some of the top Ghanaian artists including Bisa K’dei, Sista Afia, Galaxy, Yaa Pono, Tsoobi Ryan Korsah, Tyrell (USA), and others.

He has also shared the stage with some artists including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Sista Afia, Flowking Stone, Guru, and Teephlow, to mention but a few.

Kay9ice appeared on BBC after winning Tom Robinson’s tracklisting for The BBC Music Introducing Mixtape – a podcast and radio show broadcast every Monday from 2-3 am on BBC Radio 6 Music.