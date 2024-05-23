Kayayei Gets Ultra-Modern Hostel, Skills Training Centres

Vice President and NPP Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has officially inaugurated ultra-modern hostel facilities and a skills training center in Accra dedicated to Kayayei, or head porters. Situated in Madina and Ashaiman within the Greater Accra Region, these facilities fulfill a promise made in 2019 by Dr. Bawumia to provide decent accommodation and support for Kayayei, aiming to transition them away from street life.

This initiative, a collaborative effort between various government bodies, private sector partners, and NGOs, goes beyond providing housing by incorporating a comprehensive skills training program. Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Bawumia expressed his satisfaction in addressing the challenges faced by these marginalized girls and offering them opportunities to enhance their socio-economic status.

The Kayayei Empowerment Programme, as it’s called, is tailored to provide holistic and sustainable economic empowerment. It includes a three-week training program for an initial cohort of 5,000 head porters, covering essential skills such as baking, beading, personal healthcare, financial management, and entrepreneurship.

Kofi Adjei Agyepong, CEO of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), shed light on the program’s details, emphasizing that partnerships with various organizations like the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), and others are facilitating its implementation.

Head porters in Ghana face numerous challenges, including homelessness, harassment, inadequate healthcare, and low income. The Kayayei Empowerment Programme seeks to address these issues by offering comprehensive support. Through rigorous training in various skills and ongoing support, the program aims to ensure the overall development of participants.

Upon completion of the training, participants will receive starter packs to help them venture into new economic opportunities. Continuous monitoring and evaluation will ensure ongoing support as these women explore further educational and business prospects.

The initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to empowering young people through skills training to tackle unemployment. By equipping Kayayei with entrepreneurial skills and providing them with ongoing support, the program aims to improve their socio-economic well-being and prevent their return to head portering.