As Bridgewater Accommodates Nursing Mothers

The Ambassador Pamela Bridgewater Project has provided a residential apartment for 5 kayayei nursing mothers at Nima-441, a suburb of Accra.

The accommodation, which has TV set and a refrigerator is meant to support the livelihood empowerment aspect .The women would be producing and selling a local drink called Sobolo for source of living.

Housing Kayayei is part of the core objectives of the organization to ensure the safety and well-being of t female porters because they mostly sleep in the open and are exposed to social dangers, such as rape and defilement by some unscrupulous men.

Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, the founder of Kunata Voluntary Organization, the NGO that operates the Pamela Bridgewater appealed to the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to allocate the government’s vacant-land, right behind Accra Girls Snr. High School at Kaokudi junction, in Ayawaso north municipality for construction of a kayayei house to accommodate homeless girls.

In a letter dated on 11th October, 2020 to the Presidency,Mr. Alhassan begged the office, saying ‘This is a girl-child appeal and a humanitarian call to provide shelter and protection for kayayei’

He continued, ‘We shall be grateful for your approved-directives for the request to facilitate the construction of the three-storey building complex. The facility would have a vocational, and health unit ‘.The statement added.

The Bridgewater project provides future and welfare to disadvantaged girls popularly known as Kayayei through education and training, advocacy, protection, research etc