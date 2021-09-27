Kaysens Gaisie organizes blood donation exercise

The Kaysens Gaisie Limited has organized blood donation exercise at Tema Community one for its staff and the public to help stock the National Blood Service to save lives.

Madam Helena Gaisie Stephens, Chief Executive Officer of Kaysens Gaisie Limited said it was essential to have enough blood stored since pregnant women, accident victims, and malaria patients would always require blood/

She said the company had actively supported the donation of blood since 2017 adding that, “this is the ninth time we are organizing blood donation exercise and every donation exercise, a minimum of 100 pints of blood are collected”.

Mr Stephen Kweku Danso, Blood Programme Officer of the National Blood Service said blood played a vital role in the human system saying, blood transports oxygen to other parts of the body and without it, respiration would not take place.

He said the safest and sustainable way to donate blood was through voluntary donation adding that the COVID-19 had had a negative impact on the number of people who donate to support the blood bank and urged Ghanaians to donate on regular basis to help save lives.

He commended Kaysens Gaisie for their enormous contribution in saving lives through blood donation and charged all cooperate organization, faith based organization as well as the public to visit health facilities and donate blood voluntarily.

Maame Kwaaba Stephens, Brand Ambassador, National Blood Service Ghana, said people were not able to donate blood during the COVID-19 lockdown, which had resulted in the shortage of blood in various hospital’s blood banks.

She explained that it was not painful donating blood as people have speculated and appealed to the public to donate since there were a lot of benefits to derive from it.

KOG Eyecare Optical Center supported the programme with free eye screening for the donors.

“Once they are donating to save people’s lives, we deemed it necessary to screen them to know their eye status and if there is any medication, we could give them,” Mr Eric Owusu Gyimah, CEO of KOG Eyecare stated.