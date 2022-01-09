Kazakh Police Arrested 5,800 Suspects During Unrest

Some 5,800 people in Kazakhstan were placed in police custody after fuel protests turned violent, according to figures published by the presidency on Sunday.

“As of today, 125 criminal cases have been opened. Some 5,800 people have been taken into police custody, including a large number of foreign nationals,” the president’s press office said in a statement.

The presidency said that security had largely been restored in all regions of the ex-Soviet republic, all government buildings had been recaptured and communal services were being restored.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered the government to form a special commission that would oversee post-violence reconstruction and emergency response.