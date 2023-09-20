KBL Lamar and SKYLAR Collaborate on ‘Free The Youth (FTY)’

KBL Lamar, a young and talented rapper whose latest release, “Free The Youth (FTY),” is making waves and sparking conversations. This hip-hop anthem, featuring the soulful vocals of SKYLAR, is not just a song; it’s a powerful message of empowerment and hope for the youth.

Born and raised in Ghana, KBL Lamar, whose real name is Kwabena Buama Larbi, discovered his passion for music at a young age. He began his musical journey in junior high school, honing his craft and refining his lyrical skills. Despite facing challenges that led to his dropout from senior high school, KBL Lamar’s determination to make music never wavered.

“On Goo” is a return to his roots and an opportunity for him to share his experiences from the trenches of life. The song is not only a personal reflection but also an anthem for those who are struggling to make their dreams a reality.

“Free The Youth (FTY)” continues this theme of resilience and determination. KBL Lamar uses his music as a platform to shed light on the struggles and aspirations of the younger generation in Ghana. With poignant lyrics and a gripping flow, he addresses the issues that matter most to the youth.

SKYLAR’s soulful vocals add depth and emotion to the track, creating a captivating synergy between her singing and KBL Lamar’s rap. The collaboration between these two artists is a testament to the power of music to transcend boundaries and deliver a profound message.

In “Free The Youth (FTY),” KBL Lamar encourages his listeners to keep pushing forward, no matter the obstacles they face. The song is a call to action, urging the youth to rise above adversity, break free from limitations, and pursue their dreams relentlessly.

Ghana’s music industry is witnessing a new wave of talent, and KBL Lamar is at the forefront of this movement. His authenticity, lyrical prowess, and dedication to empowering the youth set him apart as a rising star to watch.

As “Free The Youth (FTY)” continues to gain momentum and resonate with audiences, KBL Lamar’s voice grows stronger. His music serves as a reminder that art has the power to inspire change and uplift communities.

