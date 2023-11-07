KBTH renal unit set to reopen on November 7

The Management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital’s renal unit is reopening for outpatient services on Tuesday, November 7, after multiple delays. The unit had failed to adhere to its previous reopening timelines, causing inconvenience to patients who rely on dialysis services.

The closure, in effect since May 22, 2023, forced patients to seek treatment elsewhere. The Health Minister had instructed the immediate reopening of the unit, but this directive has not been implemented yet. A recent visit to the unit confirmed it remained closed as of Monday.

Management briefly assured patients of a Tuesday reopening. Earlier, a partial reopening on September 27 came with an increase in dialysis treatment costs.

The closure since May resulted in the unfortunate passing of 19 outpatients due to a GH¢4 million debt issue. The Health Minister has faced criticism for not enforcing the reopening directive.