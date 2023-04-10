KDM Earns Nomination At 2nd Edition Of Ghana Music Awards Europe

Revered Ghanaian gospel singer, composer, songwriter, performer, worship leader and naval officer, KDM has earned a nomination at the 2nd edition of Lawson Herbal Ghana Music Awards Europe 2023.

Being a force to reckon with in the music industry, KDM was nominated in the coveted ‘Songwriter of the Year category, faces stiff competition from Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, Mz Kiki, Ewura Abena and Kweysi Swat.

Known in real life as Kwabena Donkor, KDM is promising to clinch the Songwriter of the Year award with his hit song ‘Sin’.

Meanwhile, as a well-celebrated Gospel musician, whose music has impacted many, KDM has been blessed with loads of awards and nominations across the country, notable amongst them including, Western Music Awards, National Gospel Music Awards, Western Gospel Awards, Ghana Youth Awards, Wassaman Entertainment and Business Awards and NKZ Music Awards.

It is worth noting that his collaboration with the ever-gifted Ghanaian gospel songstress Joyce Blessing won him the Collaboration of the Year and Gospel Song of the Year award respectively at the 2021 Western Music Awards.

In 2022, he held his first-ever major musical concert dubbed “Exagorazo Of Gilad” Which saw powerful ministration and performances from the legendary Mark Anim Yirenkyi, Joyce Blessing, Ewuraba Eesi, Yvonne Menz, SK Frimpong, Vincent Nyarko, Mama Boat, Kojo Quarm, EL Manuel and the Sankofa Crew.

The concert expected to be hosted this year set the record as one of the most successful and well-patronised gospel events in the region.

However, with two albums to his credit, KDM is widely known for songs such as Shine on Me, Centre of my Life, Wo Yie, Yahweh, Miracle God, Only You, Daben, Menim Wo, amongst others.

KDM is the reigning Western Gospel Awards, Artist of the Year 2022.