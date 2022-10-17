KDM Recruits Mark Anim Yirenkyi, Joyce Blessing, Others for ‘EXAGORAZO of GILAD 22’ Concert

Multiple award winning Gospel singer, composer and performer KDM formerly known by the stage name as Kwabena Donkor is set to hold his major musical concert dubbed “EXAGORAZO of GILAD” on November 6 2022.

The event is expected to come off at the Word of Life Assemblies of God Church in Takoradi.

This year’s edition which promises to be spirit filled and fun packed with great doses of powerful ministrations, is under the theme ‘deliverance from sins.’

KDM, the headline artist, will perform along with legendary and well celebrated Ghanaian Gospel musicians including Mark Anim Yirenkyi, Joyce Blessing, Ewuraba Eesi, Yvonne Menz, SK Frimpong, Vincent Nyarko, Mama Boat, Kojo Quarm, EL Manuel and the Sankofa Crew.

KDM in a social media post entreats the general public to come in their numbers as they seek to experience the grace God.

“The journey of deliverance from Sin is just few days to go, therefore why don’t you join the EXAGORAZO of GILAD train which will be stopping @ Word of Life Assemblies of God, Takoradi – Anaji coming 6th November 2022 and you will never be the same after this encounter with our marker.

#EXAGORAZOOFGILAD22

#gospelmusictoworld

#encounterwithyourmarker.”

Meanwhile, the free concert has received massive commendation from churches, media houses, industry people, and opinion leaders, where it has already been tipped as one of the best and biggest gospel musical concert ever organised in the region.

KDM at the just ended Western Musc Awards 2022 won the enviable ‘Gospel Artist of the Year.