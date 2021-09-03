KDM To Perform At ‘Heart Full Of Thanksgiving’ 2021

Kwabena Donkor popularly known as KDM on the stage is scheduled to perform on Sunday 5th September 2021 at the much anticipated ‘Heart Full of Thanks Giving’ happening at Christian Divine Church (Tanokrom, Takoradi).

The all gospel night performance is themed ‘my voice will worship.’

The performance or ministration is put together by ‘It’s All By Faith Music Production’ in collaboration with Vincent Nyarko Ministries and KDM. It promises to be one of the biggest gospel night ever witnessed in Takoradi.

The program has 11 outstanding artists scheduled to perform that night from 5 pm till mama calls. It will be streamed live as well on the official Facebook and YouTube handles of Vincent Nyarko.

Aside from outstanding and lead performances from KDM and Vincent Nyarko, other equally dedicated artists such as EL Manuel, Fafa Asantewaa, Evangelist Ernestina Koney, Rhoda Offei, S K Frimpong among others will grace the occasion with their melodious voices ready to worship and give thanks.

KDM who won double at the just ended Western Music Awards 2021 has said the program will be one of a kind where the grace and presence of God will reign.

If there’s a place to be on Sunday, then it is probably at Takoradi Tanokrom, hailing the name of God.