Keche Joshua Responds to King Paluta’s Claims of Disrespect: “He Can Go”

Keche Joshua, a member of the popular Ghanaian music group Keche, has responded firmly to King Paluta’s recent claims on the Delay Show that he would no longer collaborate with the group due to feelings of disrespect and a lack of appreciation for his past support.

In an interview addressing the controversy, Joshua expressed indifference to Paluta’s statements, saying, “He said he won’t collaborate with us again, so we’ve heard. It’s nothing, he can go. We haven’t done anything to him.” Joshua downplayed the drama, emphasizing that Keche had not wronged Paluta in any way and that the group was unfazed by his decision.

The tension began when Paluta openly aired his grievances, revealing that despite offering free verses to the group in the past, he felt his contributions were not appreciated. “I was surprised by what he said in the Delay interview, it was disrespectful,” Joshua noted, rejecting the notion that Keche had disrespected Paluta. The musician further dismissed Paluta’s complaints as exaggerated, saying the group had no ill intentions toward him.

Paluta, in his own words, had likened the situation to a scenario where he buys a phone for someone and is then asked for airtime the very next day. “Imagine I buy a phone for you upon your request; you ask for airtime the next day, and I say I don’t have the means; then you go about telling people I’m wicked? How?” This analogy was used to illustrate his frustration at what he perceived as a lack of appreciation from Keche.

Despite Paluta’s strong words, Joshua remained calm, stating, “The team told me not to speak about it, and it’s fine,” suggesting that the matter had already been dealt with internally and should not be blown out of proportion.

Additionally, Joshua pointed to Paluta’s actions on social media, implying that his public behavior contradicted his words. “He said he was ‘sick’ but still posted other people’s songs online,” Joshua remarked, suggesting that Paluta’s actions spoke louder than his words.

While the back-and-forth has added some tension to the Ghanaian music scene, Keche Joshua’s stance remains resolute, showing that they are not overly concerned with the fallout. The drama, however, has sparked debate among fans and observers on the nature of respect and appreciation within the industry.